Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with firefighters from the Townville Fire Department are on scene of a crash along I-85 in Anderson County.
According to troopers, the crash is on I-85 in the southbound lanes just past the Highway 24 exit. We're told the crash happened just before 6 a.m. While lanes have reopened as of 9 a.m., drivers are asked to use caution in the area as cleanup is still underway.
Details of how the crash happened aren't available at this time. Pictures published by the Townville Fire Department indicate an 18-wheeler was involved.
Townville Fire Department and Fork Rescue Squad are on scene assisting troopers with the crash according to a post on the Townville Fire Department's Facebook page.
First responders are asking drivers to use extreme caution when approaching or entering southbound traffic from the ramp.
Firefighters say luckily there are no injuries involved in the crash.
