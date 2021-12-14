WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers responded to a crash that caused a major back up on I-85 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 6:42 a.m. near mile marker 65, according to troopers.
There were reports of injuries but we do not know the extent of them at this time.
The scene of the crash has been cleared and lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
