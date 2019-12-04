Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on I-26 eastbound in Spartanburg County.
We're told the accident is near mile marker 21 close to Highway 29.
According to troopers, no injuries were involved. We're told a driver hauling a camper was driving too fast for conditions when they started swaying, lost control and overturned blocking the interstate.
Our crew on scene says traffic headed towards Columbia is currently being diverted onto exit 21A, Highway 29.
At this time, we're told one lane of traffic is back open in each direction.
