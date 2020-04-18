GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Crowds were gathered outside House of Raeford for the second day in a row, eager to get a good deal on chicken.
Since poultry has been hard to find, the meat producer has been taking refrigerated trailers full of 40-pound cases of chicken products throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.
Cars lined up outside Relentless Church off Haywood Road on Friday.
Saturday, House of Raeford setup at the Farmers Market off Rutherford Road in Greenville. The event began at 9 a.m., and as of 11:30 a.m., cars were still patiently waiting.
The crowds were significantly impacting traffic.
Friday, the farm was selling 40 lbs. cases of the following:
- Tenders $40
- Party Wings $40
- Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breast $40
- Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $30
- Drumsticks $20
House of Raeford will be out and about the Upstate for another week. They'll be at the following locations:
TUESDAY, 4/21 - Simpsonville, SC: Simpsonville Church of God, 130 Stokes Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
WEDNESDAY, 4/22 - Easley, SC: Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Ave., Easley, SC 29640
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
THURSDAY, 4/23 - Greenville, SC: Salvation Army – Kroc Center, 424 Westfield St., Greenville, SC 29601
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
Moore, SC: Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds going towards Mobile Meals of SC.
FRIDAY, 4/24 - Greenville, SC: State Farmers Market, 1354 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609
9:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60.
RELATED NEWS:
Discount sale on bulk chicken brings out big crowd in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.