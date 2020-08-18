GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of people gathered outside Greenville County Council Chambers on Tuesday evening while the council was meeting virtually to protest virtual meetings and call for a return to in-person council meetings.
The protest was organized by RINO Hunt (Republicans In Name Only).
The protesters are upset that county council canceled all in-person meetings until at least October amid the pandemic.
“Greenville County Council members feel safe enough to attend a taxpayer-funded weekend with other politicians in Hilton Head, but not a regular meeting back home? That doesn’t make sense,” said RINO Hunt leader Harry Kibler. “County Council can safely hold in-person meetings, but they’d rather avoid accountability and scrutiny from their bosses – us."
Kibbler said citizens need to be able to confront council directly about how the $91 million the county received in CARES Act fund is managed.
Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant said county council is planning to take up the issue of in-person meetings again in September.
