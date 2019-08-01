GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DNA testing can now be used to find the right medications for you.
Major pharmacies, including Sam's Club, are using the technology but doctors say it isn't accredited.
They said cheek swabbing has been used for a while now, but is just started to make it's way into big name pharmacies.
Pharmacists now doing the tests said it's quick, painless and can weed out medications that either won't work or you could be allergic to.
"This is an additional safety net," said Pharmacist Raymond Westrick. "Before we just had drug drug interactions, we had medical condition and pharmaceutical interaction. This brings another lens to it so this can actually help drive therapy."
Doctors said they use the testing in certain cases, but said it's not widely accepted.
"People that have that specific medical condition or that gene type don't necessarily express that gene type," said Dr. David Brancati. "For example you might be someone who has genetics for disease A but you don't have any symptoms for disease A."
Sam's Club is offering the testing for $269.
