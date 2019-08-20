Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, officers with the Anderson Police Department were called to the TD Bank on North Main Street.
Anderson County Dispatch confirmed officers responded to the scene after receiving a call around 9:35 a.m. about a bank robbery.
We're told after the robbery, a large police presence was seen over five miles away on Phyllis Drive. Deputies have confirmed that it is connected to the bank robbery, but couldn't elaborate in what way since they were assisting the city's police.
No word at this time if a suspect is in custody.
We've reached out to police, and we have a crew on the way. Right now no word on what, if anything was stolen or if anyone was hurt.
We know police are investigating and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are assisting.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
