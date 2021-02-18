GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police have set up a large investigative scene along a local road Thursday night.
FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene along E. North Street near White Oak Drive just before 7 p.m. Anchor Cody Alcorn traveled to the scene, which appeared to be some kind of search focused on a nearby SUV located along Fisher Drive. Alcorn provided a brief look at the scene live on Facebook.
We've reached out to Greenville PD for more details. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.