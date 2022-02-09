GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a main water line break that caused a large sinkhole at the intersection of North Markley Street near Rhett Street in downtown Greenville.
The City of Greenville said police, firefighters, and public works crews were on the scene of main break.
Academy Street is now opened to traffic, while Markley Street and Wardlaw Street remain closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as debris from the railyard has washed into the streets.
Officials say the intersection of Rhett and Markley Street will be closed until Friday.
Homewood Suites is across from the 16-inch pipe. We're told guests on the first floor were evacuated early this morning.
As of 4 p.m., crews have been working on the sinkhole for 12 hours. They have repaired the pipe, and preparing to fill in the sinkhole. They say the water should be turned on for those who were affected.
At this time, officials do not know what caused the break.
