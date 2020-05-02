Tree down in Travelers Rest

Tree down in Travelers Rest

 (Courtesy: Travelers Rest PD/ May 2, 2020)

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travelers Rest police urged caution after a large tree went down across a road Saturday evening.

TRPD says the tree was downed across N. Poinsett Highway, near Hwy. 25 and the Wells Fargo Bank. They posted about it to their Facebook page around 5 p.m.

Our crews arrived on scene and found that crews had already cut up the tree and removed it from the road. Cones blocked off remaining limbs.

It wasn't immediately known how or why the tree fell.

