ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Customers in two Anderson County water districts are without water due to a water main break Wednesday evening.
Big Creek and Hammond Water Districts are without water because of a large main break, according to an answering machine message that played when FOX Carolina called. The message said a number of customers are affected for a long period of time, but the message did not give an estimated timeline.
Customers can call 864-847-4957 for updates. However, the company asks customers not to call repeatedly as such mass calls can impede efforts to fix the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.