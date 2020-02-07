SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Water said Friday morning that Thursday’s severe weather caused a large water main break, which resulted in an emergency shutdown of water services to the Carolina Country Club subdivision and Country Club.
Spartanburg Water said crews are on site and will continue to make repairs until water service is restored.
A boil water advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24-hours when the water is back on in those areas.
restoration of water services.
Spartanburg Water customers can call the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at (864) 582-6375 for additional details.
