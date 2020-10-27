GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) said an Upstate restaurant will prepare weekend backpack meals for students at nine Greenville Co. elementary schools.
GCS said Larkin's Restaurant group, a longtime partner of GCS Food and Nutrition Services (FANS), and Euphoria Greenville will prepare and distribute a to more than 3,300 students each week until the week of Dec. 7.
GCS said every Friday, each student will receive one pre-cooked, frozen, take-and-bake tray to take home that will provide two days’ worth of meals.
The nine elementary schools that will receive meals:
AJ Whittenberg Elementary School
Alexander Elementary School
Armstrong Elementary School
Berea Elementary School
Cherrydale Elementary School
Duncan Chapel Elementary School
Hollis Elementary School
Monaview Elementary School
Thomas E. Kerns Elementary School
“We could not be more thankful for our amazing partnerships with euphoria Greenville and Larkin’s, this is an incredible opportunity for the students at these nine GCS locations. Greenville is not only a great place to live and work, it is also a place that understands community and the need to work together to make a difference in the lives of its residents. This partnership with these two organizations is going to ensure that every student at each of these nine GCS locations has access to high quality nutrition on the weekends,” said GCS FANS director Joe Urban in a news release.
