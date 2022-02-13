PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember Larry Parris.
"I can't hold a candle to him. And half the people, most of the people here can't hold a candle to Larry Parris. I mean they quit making that mold years ago." said Larry's Best Friend Jeff Gibson.
Parris was killed on Tuesday after he was hit by a truck while walking on his driveway in Spartanburg Co.
The driver of the truck, Caleb Kennedy, was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
If Gibson had one word to describe his best friend, it would be giving.
He says to understand that, you don't have to look much further than when Gibson and his family were stuck 20 miles from the beach and many more miles away from Parris.
"My truck broke down. I had my wife, my daughter, my dog and my nephew and we on the side of the road and I called Larry. I didn't call nobody else, I called Larry because I knew he was coming and he said 'I'm on my way dog'," he recalled.
On Sunday, the community showing back that love as hundreds came to remember Larry Parris at his Celebration of Life.
"He was always happy, always smiling, always laughing. He was always caring for people. You know he loved to like pick at you and get at you and we all got at each other," said Gibson.
The best friends met each other around 30 years ago through racing, and bonded over their love of the outdoors.
Parris loved fishing so much that his casket was taken to the cemetery on a boat that pulled by his truck driven by his daughter.
"Just looking back, his legacy just what he would say to people and how he treated people. Just how he made you feel when you were around him. And how you knew that he loved you," said Gibson.
No one is asking where this punk got the booze.
