GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local ophthalmologist and lash technician are urging you to be mindful of cleaning your eyelids. Lash mites are common, but there is a growing concern that people who get lash extensions aren't properly cleaning their lashes.
"It’s very dangerous," Amber Marquez, owner of Venice Lash Lounge, says, "I don’t know why it is just now going viral, but I am glad that it is. We struggle with it here at Venice Lash on a daily basis."
Dr. Balaji Perumal, an ophthalmologist at Clemson Eye says, 'it’s a pretty common thing so a large percentage of the population has mites in their eyelashes to some degree. It can get worse at certain times when bacteria overgrowth or builds up on the lash follicle."
"Reusing your mascara, having the build up and not cleansing properly," Marquez says these are some of the causes of mites.
It's been noted in case studies on the CDC website.
A doctor at Clemson Eye says mites can present with pretty normal symptoms and sometimes those who get lash extensions see a buildup of bacteria more frequently, creating a breeding ground for mites-- especially when people are afraid to properly clean them.
"If you feel like you are getting a lot of crust in your eyes or if your eyes are getting inflamed and red, see an eye doctor first. That is the most important thing to see what is going on because it is hard to tell at home and it is hard to know what to do without having an exam," says Dr. Perumal.
Marquez believes, "a lot of our clients think like 'oh my gosh if I touch these they are going to come out', but it is the opposite that happens. Dirt and oil break down the bonds so the more you cleanse and keep them clean, the longer they last."
Dr. Perumal says, "it isn’t that much different than someone who doesn’t have lash extensions."
Marquez says she was inspired to create an Venice Lash Academy for licensed professionals.
It's goal is to reinforce the important role that lash technicians have in making sure their clients know how crucial it is to clean their eyelids properly.
"Right now we are trying to close the gap between people who are certified and doing things the right way and teaching clientele how to take care of their lashes properly," says Marquez, "the person getting certified through the Venice Lash Academy he’s going to know bacterial infections, they will know between lash lice or mites and irritations and all that stuff."
Some professions suggest something with tea tree oil. The doctor you just heard from says yes, that is good, but it is not mandatory.
He says you must take the time to, not just wash your face, but focus on clean your lids.
Dr. Balaji perumal 'he can make your eyes red, it can make your lashes start to get irritated or crusty. If you wake up with more crest in your eyes. It can make dry worse."
Marquez urges you to make sure you go to a properly licensed lash technician because there are people operating without them.
"I have had people calling saying they are already doing lashes without being licensed in the state of South Carolina."
