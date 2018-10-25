Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) - The TD Saturday Market presented by Greenville Health System will end its season on October 27th with Halloween themed events and seasonal items. Pumpkins, apples, squash, fresh baked pies, seasonal breads, are just some of the items that the 60 market vendors will offer.
Children will be able to trick or treat that afternoon at the vendor booths from 8 a.m. till noon.
A "Cupcake Walk" will take place, where kids can play for a cupcake from Cup & Cake.
At 11 a.m. children can show off their Halloween costumes at the market's Halloween Costume Contest.
From 8 a.m. to noon, the Upcountry History Museum will lead a dinosaur craft activity.
