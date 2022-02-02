GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The U.S. Geological Society (USGS) said an earthquake hit South Carolina late tonight.
According to USGS, the 1.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday. It hit 3.1 miles east of Elgin and 20.4 miles northeast of West Columbia.
This is the 19th earthquake reported in South Carolina since Dec. 27.
