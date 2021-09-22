GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Three late law enforcement officers from the Upstate were inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on Wednesday, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The Upstate officers inducted were Sgt. Conley Jumper of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Ethan Kaskin of the Anderson Police Department and Constable/Deputy US Marshal J.B. McAdams, according to the release.
SCDPS says that McAdams died in 1909 and served as a constable in Anderson County.
Sgt. Conley Jumper died in October of 2020 during a traffic stop that led to a confrontation between deputies and suspects.
Lt. Kaskin died in September of 2020 during a motor vehicle crash.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis accepted the honor on Sgt. Jumper's behalf.
GCSO released a statement on Jumper's induction.
"This deserving honor will forever be revered for all those who loved Jumper and the future generations of Law Enforcement Officers in this great state"
In total, 11 officers were inducted during Wednesday's ceremony, according to SCDPS.
