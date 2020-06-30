Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, police in Greenville will release the results of their investigation into a disturbance that occurred earlier in June at Tanner's Big Orange.
Police were called to the restaurant along Pleasantburg Drive on June 8, while a protest was in progress.
Today, the police department will address the media on the investigation's findings.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and FOX Carolina will be there.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
Previously, police arrested a man after they said surveillance footage showed him throwing objects at a vehicle that entered and attempted to leave the parking lot of the restaurant during the protest.
More news: Firefighters say smoke detectors saved homeowners, pets following lightning strike at Easley home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.