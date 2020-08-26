(FOX Carolina) - School has just begun but some districts are already reporting multiple positive cases of COVID-19.
Across the Upstate there are more than 50 reported cases of COVID-19 with the highest amount in Cherokee County. Not all school districts have specified how the positive cases were broken down between students and staff.
The districts say in an effort to maintain transparency with parents, they'll be providing updated information daily. Any students or staff that have been in close contact with a positive individual will be notified.
According to DHEC, a close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive person for more than 15 minutes.
Below is a breakdown of cases at Upstate schools as of August 25.
Positive COVID-19 cases by district
|School District
|Aug. 24 total cases
|Aug. 25 total cases
|Aug. 26
|Abbeville
|1
|1
|Anderson 1
|3
|3
|Anderson 2
|--
|2
|Anderson 3
|--
|--
|Anderson 4
|--
|--
|Anderson 5
|--
|--
|Cherokee
|14
|15
|Greenville
|3
|3
|Greenwood 50
|--
|--
|Greenwood 51
|--
|Greenwood 52
|1
|1
|Laurens 55
|--
|--
|Laurens 56
|--
|--
|Oconee
|1
|1
|Pickens
|7
|7
|Spartanburg 1
|1
|2
|Spartanburg 2
|1
|3
|Spartanburg 3
|0
|0
|Spartanburg 4
|2
|2
|Spartanburg 5
|3
|3
|Spartanburg 6
|8
|11
|Spartanburg 7
|2
|4
|Union
|--
|--
