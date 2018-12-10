GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate roads ranged from wet, to slushy, to ice and snow-covered Monday morning.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to Pelham Road for a tree in the roadway. Troopers say the report came in around 5:47 a.m.
Shortly after 5 a.m, Greenville police say Laurens Road, between Fairforest Way and innovation Drive, is fully open for traffic again. Police urge drivers to take your time and drive carefully.
There are a lot of flights arriving and departing GSP International that have been cancelled. Be sure to check your flight status before you head out the door this morning. You can check the latest updates here.
As of 6:00 a.m., Monday, the SC Highway Patrol is responding to only 3 incidents across Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties.
Click here to see a real-time list of incidents in those counties.
In Western North Carolina, troopers said both sides of I-26 have reopened near the Saluda grade area after an overnight shutdown. Click here for additional details.
FOX Carolina’s The Morning News will have weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes.
Click here for the latest forecast.
