GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate roads ranged from wet, to slushy, to ice and snow-covered Sunday morning.
As of 8:15 a.m. the SC Highway Patrol was responding to 51 incidents across Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties.
Click here to see a real-time list of incidents in those counties.
Greenville police said areas around Laurens Road at Fairforest Way were closed due to fallen trees and downed power lines.
In Western North Carolina, troopers said both sides of I-26 have reopened near the Saluda grade area after an overnight shutdown.
