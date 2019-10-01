(FOX Carolina) The most recent Winthrop Poll, released Tuesday, shows that Democratic voters in South Carolina are leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to the poll, 37% of people surveyed supported Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.
Three other democratic candidates planning to run in the South Carolina primary with support are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. Based on polling numbers, Sen. Warren leads the three with 17%, followed by Sen. Sanders with 8%, and Sen. Harris at 7%.
The other fifteen candidates fell under 5 %.
You can check out the results of the Winthrop Poll here.
Not a lot to choose from.
