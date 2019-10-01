Biden says he would prefer a person of color or a woman as his vice president

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that when picking a running mate, he would prefer someone who was "of color and/or a different gender."

 Joshua Lott/Getty Images

(FOX Carolina) The most recent Winthrop Poll, released Tuesday, shows that Democratic voters in South Carolina are leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden. 

According to the poll, 37% of people surveyed supported Biden as the Democratic nominee for president. 

Three other democratic candidates planning to run in the South Carolina primary with support are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. Based on polling numbers, Sen. Warren leads the three with 17%, followed by Sen. Sanders with 8%, and Sen. Harris at 7%. 

The other fifteen candidates fell under 5 %. 

You can check out the results of the Winthrop Poll here.

MORE NEWS: 

Federal judge temporarily blocks Georgia abortion law

Number of confirmed Legionnaires' disease cases continue to rise in the Mountains

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

avtx1300c
avtx1300c

Not a lot to choose from.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.