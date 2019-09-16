GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle will make a stop in Greenville next year as part of her world tour.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Monday the “Lauren Daigle World Tour” will land in Greenville on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
The area said Daigle has sold out every one of her shows to date, and the 2020 tour will be her first headlining arena tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 at www.laurendaigle.com/tour and at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
