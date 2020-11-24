LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County School District 55 that are not attending the Laurens County Virtual Academy will return to five-days-a-week in-person instruction after Thanksgiving on November 30, according to a release from the district.
This means that 7th, 9th and 10th grade students will end their hybrid schedule and return to in-person classes full time, according to the district.
Laurens 55 superintended Dr. Ameca Thomas says that the final shipment of Plexiglas with continued COVID-19 safety measures are what allowed the district to return to in-person learning.
The district says that it will need to plan for the future in-flux of in-person students of students who are currently still attending the Laurens County Virtual Academy.
Around 950 students are planning to continue to stay online the the Virtual Academy during the spring semester.
