LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County School District 56 passed a resolution on Monday night calling on state lawmakers to repeal a budget proviso that bans mask mandates in South Carolina schools.
The resolution was drafted by the South Carolina School Boards Association. SCSBA says that multiple school boards requested the association's help with the issue, which is why the resolution was drafted.
The resolution claims that the proviso has become a "barrier" for school districts when they are considering COVID-19 mitigation measures for students and staff.
It also cites the CDC's recommendation that masks be required for all students, staff and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
