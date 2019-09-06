(FOX Carolina) – It's week two of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate. You can depend on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. and on FoxCarolina.com to cover all the highlights.
One Upstate game was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian. Laurens was scheduled to head to the coast to face Myrtle Beach but that game has been canceled.
Our Game of the week is Chapman at Boiling Springs. Chapman (2-0) heads into this weeks game undefeated after trouncing Seneca last week 70-14. Can they keep the momentum rolling heading into Boiling Springs (1-0) this week where the bulldogs are so far undefeated at home?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
- HOUGH (CORNELIUS, NC) @ BYRNES
- SENECA @ DANIEL
- NORTHWESTERN @ DORMAN
- WADE HAMPTON @ EASTSIDE
- UNION COUNTY @ GAFFNEY
- BHP @ GREENVILLE
- MAULDIN @ JL MANN
- SOUTHSIDE @ RIVERSIDE
- ANDERSON CAVS @ ST. JOSEPH’S
- INLET GROVE (FL) @ TL HANNA
- GREER @ WESTSIDE
- HILLCREST @ WOODMONT
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- EMERALD @ ABBEVILLE
- GREENWOOD @ AIKEN
- BLACKSBURG @ ANDREW JACKSON
- BEREA @ CAROLINA ACADEMY
- BLUE RIDGE @ CHESNEE
- BROOME @ CLINTON
- BUFORD @ DIXIE
- CRESCENT @ NINETY SIX
- PALMETTO @ PENDLETON
- LIBERTY @ PICKENS
- WREN @ POWDERSVILLE
- LANDRUM @ WALHALLA
- TRAVELERS REST @ WARE SHOALS
- CHRIST CHURCH @ WEST-OAK
- SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN @ WOODRUFF
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.