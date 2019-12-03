LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County administrator said Tuesday that Governor Henry McMaster will likely make an interim appointment to the coroner’s position after five-term Coroner Nick Nichols passed away on Monday.
County Administrator John Caime said the interim coroner will serve until the November 2020 election when the office was up for re-election.
Caime said the coroner’s office is in good hands with the deputy coroners and other staff running the office in the meantime.
Nichols took office in 2001 after first being elected in 2000.
Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Service has posted an obituary, but no services have been announced yet.
