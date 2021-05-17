LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Animal Shelter is doing $20 adoptions for this week only due to the shelter being at overcapacity.
Shelter officials said, "We need to get the word out that we have great dogs here ready to adopt and that this week we are going to do $20 adoptions which still includes spay or neuter and all vaccinations."
To view available dogs, click here.
To make an appointment, call 864-682-4935.
