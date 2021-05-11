LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that deputies have arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges connected to animal abuse, child neglect and drug possession.
According to a post on the LCSO official Facebook page, deputies responded to to a residence along Indian Mountain Rd. in Ware Shoals to conduct a welfare check on children living in the residence.
Deputies say that upon arrival, they observed the property to be in "deplorable condition," with large piles of trash, broken glass and uncapped hypodermic needles near the area that children were playing in.
The sheriff's office says that inside the residence, there was no running water, no food and one single bed described as "filthy" for all the children to sleep in. Deputies also observed piles of dog feces, exposed wiring, no kitchen sink as well as a sagging floor.
Deputies say that in addition to hypodermic needles, razor blades, drug paraphernalia and bags containing a white, crystal-like residue were also within easy reach of the children in the residence.
The sheriff's office confirmed that methamphetamine was found on scene at the residence.
In addition to these conditions, deputies say they also discovered two dogs covered in mange with no food, water or shelter.
LCSO says that the dogs and all three children were removed from the property.
Both adult residents of the home were arrested, the sheriff's office says.
Ashley Roach is charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of general ill treatment of animals and another count of ill treatment of animals with torture, according to deputies.
Daniel Ivey was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of ill treatment of animals and another count of ill treatment of animals with torture, the sheriff's office says.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges says Attorney General's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.