LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are collecting clothing items and necessities after a detention officer’s family lost their homes and all its contents in a fire on Monday.
Deputies said the officer is in need of 2x-3x men’s shirts, 40 x 30 pants, 11.5 shoes, and XL underwear.
They are also collecting juniors size 16 or 17 pants, women’s size XL shirts, XL sports bras, size 7 women’s underwear, and size 7.5 women’s shoes for the officer’s family.
Deputies said donations can be dropped off at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, located at 216 West Main Street, during business hours.
