LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect in a domestic violence case is behind bars after Laurens County deputies say he brandished a box cutter against the father and brother of the reported victim after chasing his girlfriend and her children in a vehicle.
LCSO reports that they responded to the situation near Joanna on February 17, when they received a call from a complainant saying his daughter reached out to him. According to the complainant, his daughter frantically told him that her boyfriend - identified as 26-year-old Michael McNary Whitlock of Clinton - was chasing her car after a domestic disturbance at their home. The complainant tells LCSO he and his son -also the brother of the victim- went to the area where the chase was occurring as deputies were responding, and told deputies he saw his daughter pass by before spotting Whitlock in another vehicle.
The complainant tells deputies he and his son tried to block the road, but Whitlock pressed on in his pursuit, forcing the son to ram Whitlock's vehicle to disable it. However, deputies say Whitlock exited his vehicle and brandished the box cutter, while the complainant reportedly offered Whitlock help with substance abuse and mental health concerns. Whitlock, however, reportedly continued to taunt the men with the box cutter. In response, the complainant produced a firearm and shot twice into the ground; Whitlock ended up being disarmed by the two men in the end without further use of the gun.
LCSO says deputies later determined Whitlock had been drinking heavily, physically assaulted his girlfriend, aimed a firearm at her, and threatened to shoot himself while at their residence on Fuller Road. The victim found an opportunity to escape with her children and left in a vehicle.
Whitlock was taken into custody without further incident and was booked into the Johnson Detention Center. His charges include domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature along with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; the latter two charges are in response to the incident between Whitlock and the two men. Bond for each charge was set at $10,000; thus, Whitlock's bonds totaled $30,000.
Sheriff Don Reynolds praised the victim's family for their response to the dangerous situation, saying "The father and brother of the victim protected her and notified law enforcement as any family member would have. They reacted to the situation in a manner that many families of victims wish they had the opportunity to do, to protect their loved one from danger and harm. This could have turned from bad to worse in the blink of an eye because seconds count when law enforcement is minutes away. Domestic violence is not tolerated by this office nor this community."
