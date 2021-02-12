LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and city police officer escorted retired K9 Anya to Clinton Animal Hospital on her last ride.
Anya went to work for the Laurens City Police Department in 2016 as a NNDDA Narcotics Detection K9.
Due to medical reasons, Anya had to retire in 2019, and went on to live with her handler, LCSO Deputy Alexander.
"Unfortunately, due to her health continuously declining, Anya went on to her reward today," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The post concluded with, "We send our condolences to Deputy Alexander and her family. Job well done, Anya. Thank you for your service."
