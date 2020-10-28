WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Ware Shoals Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office said deputies were investigating in the area of Cleve Knight Road and Highway 25.
Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
