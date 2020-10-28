Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Ware Shoals Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies were investigating in the area of Cleve Knight Road and Highway 25.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Pre-election voting surpasses half of all 2016 ballots cast with week left until Election Day

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.