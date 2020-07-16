FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies are looking for a subject who ran on foot after a vehicle chase that extended into Spartanburg County Thursday.
LCSO says they have an active presence now at Liberty Church Road and Cooks Bridge Road in Fountain Inn. The original chase involved a stolen car, and the pursuit crossed to Spartanburg County. Woodruff police confirmed they aided with traffic control when the chase reached them.
Deputies are now searching the area in Fountain Inn for their subject. He's described as a White man standing around 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a white cap on his head. He also has tattoos on his arms. LCSO is asking citizens to avoid the area in Fountain Inn as they search. If you happen to see the suspect, do not approach, and instead call 911.
