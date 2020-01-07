HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help identifying two suspects sought after a car was purchased with a counterfeit check.
The transaction happened on Jan. 1 around 4 p.m. at a home in Honea Path.
Deputies said the suspect used a fraudulent cashier’s check to buy a red 1976 Chevy Corvette.
“The individuals arrived in a maroon/black cherry colored sedan with an unknown tag number,” deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or the non-emergency Laurens County Dispatch line (864-984-2523).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.