LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff's Office released a sketch on Tuesday of a person of interest in the case of a missing 12-year-old girl from Laurens County.
The FBI has also joined the search for Madison Reynolds, who ran away from Laurens County on Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The department is talking with family and friends and also going through devices for any clues on where Reynolds might be.
Reynolds was last seen in the Abercrombie Road area in Fountain Inn around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Office.
Reynolds is described as being 5-foot-3, 130 lbs., has brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on her left forearm.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with holes in the knees and boots.
She also has a medical condition that requires medication.
If you have any information on Reynolds or the person pictured in the sketch, you're asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 864-984-4967, Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME or call 911.
MORE NEWS: FBI needs help identifying man with info on child sexual assault victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.