Deputies are searching for a missing fourth grader in Laurens County.

HICKORY TAVERN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a boy pictured in a photo deputies posted on Facebook of on Wednesday was found and is safe after he went missing in the woods

harley arrington.jpg

Harley Arrington (Source: LCSO)

Deputies said they had been searching for Harley Arrington  near the Hickory Tavern School, where the 4th grader had been last seen going into the woods.

Just before 6 p.m. deputies advised Harley had been located and was safe.

