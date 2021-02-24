HICKORY TAVERN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a boy pictured in a photo deputies posted on Facebook of on Wednesday was found and is safe after he went missing in the woods
Deputies said they had been searching for Harley Arrington near the Hickory Tavern School, where the 4th grader had been last seen going into the woods.
Just before 6 p.m. deputies advised Harley had been located and was safe.
