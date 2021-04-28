CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are investigating a a burglary on Torrington Rd. in Clinton that occurred on April 17.
The sheriff's office shared information about the incident on their Facebook page on Wednesday.
In the post, deputies also shared photos of multiple persons of interest in the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864)-984-4967 or CrimeStoppers at (864)-68-CRIME.
