GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's office said Monday deputies took a wanted suspect out of the city of Greenville into custody following a manhunt, which also caused Gray Court Owings School to go on lockout as a precaution.
The manhunt took place along Curry’s Lake Road and North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court.
Deputies said the suspect, a man wearing a black thermal shirt and either gray sweatpants or blue jeans, was taken into custody at 3:19 p.m.
Greenville police said the suspect is wanted after an assault on Villa Road that sent a female victim to the hospital.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
Gray Court Owings School posted a Facebook live video about the situation, which prompted the school to go into lockout.
Officials said all the children were safe inside the building and that dismissal would not take place until law enforcement gives the all clear.
The lockout was just a safety precaution.
