LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Fire Department said crews are responding to a house fire near Highway 39 in Mountville.
Officials said they responded to the fire at around 3:52 p.m. on Monday. The fire is contained, but officials said crews plan to stay at the scene for a while.
According to officials, one person suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.
We will update this story as we learn more.
