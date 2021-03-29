LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County sheriff said a K-9's well trained nose led deputies to discover 58 grams of meth and make two arrests after a traffic stop on March 26.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said deputies made the traffic stop on March 16 around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 252 and Boyds Mill Pond Road.
A deputy made the stop after seeing a vehicle with an expired tag leaving what Reynolds called "a residence associated with drug activity."
K-9 Joeri was utilized after the stop to conduct a sniff of the vehicle alerted his handler to approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Reynolds said the drugs were seized.
Christie Ann Simpson of Ninety Six was arrested without incident and charged with Conspiracy, Distribution of Meth (3rd or subsequent offense), and Trafficking in Meth.
William Woodard Hensley of Ninety Six was arrested and charged with Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Conspiracy.
“Once again hard work, dedication, and teamwork resulted in removing these drugs from the street. Our K9 Deputies are very much a part of our team and together, the Deputy and K9 put these individuals where they belong- in jail," Reynolds stated.
