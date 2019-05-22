LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo said Wednesday a Laurens man with a lengthy history of making meth will spend the next 17 years behind bars.
Stumbo said Ronald Jeffrey Eaton, 52, was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of manufacturing methamphetamines, third offense, and possession of methamphetamines, third offense, late Tuesday afternoon.
Eaton was arrested in March 2018 as deputies were investigating a meth cooking operation at an address on Boyd Road. Deputies found Eaton’s camper at the cook site with Eaton inside. They also found several items used in the one-pot method of making meth.
Stumbo said investigators were able to establish a timeline showing that Eaton had been cooking meth since his last release from prison on a previous manufacturing charge.
MORE NEWS - Greenville woman suing Burger King, claiming improperly prepared food led to eventual irritable bowel syndrome diagnosis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.