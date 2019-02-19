Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, 19 children were on board a Laurens County School District bus involved in a single vehicle collision according to the school district.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Garlington Road and Casper Grant Estates.
The school district confirmed they were on scene of the accident immediately after it occurred.
FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez spoke with Karen Huss, a grandparent that had 5 children from her household on the bus. Huss told us when she received the phone call she was terrified and when she arrived on scene, the bus was down an embankment.
Alexa also spoke with officials from the school district including, David Pitts, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for Laurens County District 56, who confirmed that at the time of the accident there were 19 children on board the bus, and 7 were taken to the hospital purely as a precaution.
Superintendent Dr. David O'shields says that the district is cooperating fully with the SCHP and will provide any video or documentation that that is available. Dr. O'Shields also tells FOX Carolina that on Wednesday a different driver and bus will be picking up the children but that the bus would run as normal.
Troopers said the school bus ran off the left side of the road and hit trees, then crossed back over the road, ran off the right side and ran down an embankment.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
