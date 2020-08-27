LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 has announced to reopen on September 8th, 2020 in the Hybrid Learning Phase (Yellow Phase).
For the first week of school, students on the Green Team will attend on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9. Students on the Gold Team will attend on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11.
The Hybrid Phase means having fewer students in the building each day, lessening the risk of transmission, and allowing for six feet social distancing.
An announcement will be made if there are any significant changes in the opening phase.
