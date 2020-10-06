LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County School District#55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees held a meeting focused on reviewing and approving changes to the 2020-2021 school calendar.
LCSD said the district currently has two eLearning practice days on the calendar for October 15th and 16th. These dates are required to be on the calendar during normal circumstances because the South Carolina Department of Education approved LCSD 55 as an eLearning district during inclement weather or other school closures. This means the school district no longer has to have make-up days built into the school calendar.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said in a news release, “The current school calendar has those eLearning practice days scheduled for the same week we want to bring back 5K and 1st grade students for full 5-day, face-to-face instruction. Under the current circumstances, it does not make sense to make this shift. We would rather move these eLearning practice days to later in the first semester.”
LCSD 55 said the proposal that Thomas presented recommended moving the eLearning practice days to the Monday and Tuesday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23rd and 24th), which would also give the district an opportunity to do a deep clean of the buildings prior to students returning after the holidays.
The school district also mentioned the revised calendar reflects the elimination of school make-up days and would solidify June 18, 2021 as the last day of school for students. The Board of Trustees approved the change with a unanimous vote.
