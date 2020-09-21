LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Laurens County School District (LCSD) 55 announced the district will stay in a Yellow "Hybrid" phase the week of September 28, 2020.
After DHEC's Monday report showed Laurens County with a two-week incidence rate of 93.3 per 100,000 and an overall medium rating of COVID-19 in the county, LSCSD 55 decided to continue with the hybrid schedule.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said in a news release, “We are concerned that the percent positive rate has gone back up but pleased to see our overall rating remains at the ‘Medium’ level. We are excited that we are able to see our students in the classrooms this week and we look forward to a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.”
The district said it will review the threat status (low, medium, or high) for the spread of COVID-19 every Monday.
