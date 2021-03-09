LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 said Monday the district has scheduled two vaccination clinics for staff who want the COVID-19 vaccine. LCSD 55 has made arrangements with Prisma Health and Self Regional Medical Center to administer Pfizer vaccines to their employees.
Prisma Health will sponsor the first vaccine clinic on Monday, March 15, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens, 301 Exchange Road, Laurens, SC 29360. There will be 275 vaccine doses reserved for LCSD 55 employees and administered that afternoon. Prisma Health will schedule the appointment for the second dose during that initial visit. Employees will need a MyChart account for the scheduling process.
Additionally, the district said Self Regional Medical Center will conduct a first-dose vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Self Regional Healthcare/Express Medical Care site at 22580 Highway 76 East, Suite 300, Laurens, SC 29360. The district said it will submit a list of employees who opt for this vaccination clinic, and Self Regional will schedule appointments alphabetically. LCSD 55 employees will receive a call after 4:30 p.m. during the week before the clinic to verify appointment information. Self Regional will then offer second doses on April 17, 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas released this statement on the clinics:
“We appreciate the partnership we have with Prisma Health and Self Regional Medical Center. These healthcare providers have been very responsive to our needs in scheduling vaccination clinics for the employees of LCSD 55. I am grateful that we can take this step to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to continue providing a safe learning environment. While we do not anticipate having to do so, should the health care providers need to change the clinics’ dates to impact a school day, we may have to implement an eLearning day. Also, as we continue to work with the health care providers in planning the second dose, there is still the possibility of an eLearning day for students to help get employees vaccinated.”
MORE NEWS - AAA Carolinas says gas prices continue to climb, most expensive since early 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.