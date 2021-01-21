LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students and teachers in one Upstate school district will soon be back to in-person learning.
Laurens Co. School District 56 announced in a Facebook post Thursday that starting January 25, face-to-face instruction would resume. The first week back will be cut short, however, as Friday, January 29 is a staff development day. No students will need to be in the building, so the first week of in-person instruction resuming for Laurens 56 will be a four-day school week.
