Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 says it will be providing students with additional learning packets and Chromebooks while students are out of school.
The district announced the move on Friday, following Governor McMaster's press conference on March 24 stating school would remain closed through April 30th.
The school says it will be providing additional learning packets and the Chromebooks will be available to students grades three through five.
Parents or guardians can pick up the learning packets on April 1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. School personnel will be collecting previously completed work at this time as well.
Both the packets and Chromebooks will be distributed through a traffic line process to minimize person to person contact at each school. Everyone arriving at the school is asked to remain in their vehicle.
Parents not able to attend on April 1, should contact the school to arrange an alternate pick-up time.
The school district says there will be no assignments the week of Spring Break, April 6-10.
More news: National Forests in North Carolina temporarily close down recreation areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.